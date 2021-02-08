Police: Man shot, woman kidnapped in Prichard Monday morning

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot and a woman was kidnapped from the scene on Fairport Drive in Prichard Monday morning.

At about 8 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Fairport Drive in reference to a shooting incident. They found a Black man who appeared to be shot multiple times in his upper right thigh area.

As officers gathered information from the man and witnesses, they learned a woman was also kidnapped from the location by the suspect. Just as officers were preparing to clear the scene, the woman arrived back on the scene. She was then escorted to police headquarters for questioning.

The case is under investigation and will be treated  as a domestic-related investigation

