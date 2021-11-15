Police: Man fires multiple rounds inside vehicle at gas station on Theodore Dawes Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man who was abusing his Lortab prescription fired multiple gunshots in the early morning hours at a gas station just off I-10 on Theodore Dawes Road.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, at about 4:43 a.m., Mobile Police responded to the Circle K at 6620 Theodore Dawes Road for a report of shots fired in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found that the man had fired multiple shots inside his vehicle into the back seat, shattering his rear window.

Police took the man’s firearm and a bottle of Lortab and say his unusual behavior was due to his prescription abuse. Michael Toney, 58, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.