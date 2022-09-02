CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department said they are looking for one man who has active warrants for second degree domestic violence and three counts of reckless endangerment, according to a release from the CPD.

Marcus Leon Byrd, 31, “rammed his vehicle,” into another car off Coy Smith Highway on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 8:27 a.m., according to the release. Byrd forced the victim off the road and into a ditch. Byrne had a semi-automatic pistol in which he was pointing it towards the woman.

The female victim contacted CPD during the “car chase,” and officers responded to the location. Byrd fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers determined the other car that Byrd rammed was carrying her infant son, who is also the “son of the subject.”

Further investigation showed there were two other children, who are also Byrd’s, in his car at the time of the chase. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and the “two children were found safe and unharmed.”

The pistol was also recovered. Warrants have been signed, but Byrd has yet to be arrested. According to the release, the three counts of reckless endangerment are for the three children that were inside the car.

Byrd and the CPD have spoken and he “advised that he [Byrd] would turn himself into law enforcement, but he has yet to do so.