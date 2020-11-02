Police looking for accomplice in WKRG break-in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the person accused of helping someone break into the WKRG lobby.

Investigators say 27-year-old Bruce Allen “Brandi” Jones Jr. broke into the lobby Oct. 14 and “appeared” to be under the influence of a narcotic. Jones is charged with second-degree burglary.

Detective Grissett of the Mobile Police Department said Brandi’s case has been bound over to the grand jury, and they are looking for the accomplice, Denzel Antonio Peyton, 27. Peyton has an active burglary warrant.

Peyton is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

