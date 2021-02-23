Police locate murder suspect, Gamaliel Walker

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they have located a man wanted in a murder investigation. Gamaliel Walker was wanted as part of a murder investigation by police, although they have not confirmed which murder he was wanted for.

Walker is the same man who was the subject of a social media post by Raymona Morris who claimed he had shot into her car while her child was inside. Days later, Morris was found shot to death inside her apartment on Sage Avenue.

Morris was said to have been getting her children ready for school on February 4th when she was shot to death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories