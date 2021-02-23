Police locate murder suspect, Gamaliel Walker

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say they have located a man wanted in a murder investigation. Gamaliel Walker was wanted as part of a murder investigation by police, although they have not confirmed which murder he was wanted for.

Walker is the same man who was the subject of a social media post by Raymona Morris who claimed he had shot into her car while her child was inside. Days later, Morris was found shot to death inside her apartment on Sage Avenue.

Morris was said to have been getting her children ready for school on February 4th when she was shot to death.