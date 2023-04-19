A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department.

Officials said the man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened in West Mobile on West Rachael Drive, near Leroy Stevens Road. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Mobile Police officers are investigating the shooting as a home invasion. WKRG News 5 had a crew on the scene Wednesday morning where first responders were seen at the home. We are working to gather more information at this time.