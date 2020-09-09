Police investigating death of infant at Chickasabogue Park

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Prichard police are investigating an infant death from over the weekend at Chickasabogue Park.

Initial reports indicated a possible drowning. According to Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the autopsy showed no signs of drowning as there was no water in the baby’s lungs. The cause of death is some other sort of medical emergency, they aren’t sure what yet. MCSO says she suffered some sort of breathing distress. Prichard Police is working the investigation and says the hope to have a final scenario by Friday after speaking with the family. There is also no indications of foul play.

A witness to the incident spoke with us, but did not want to give her identity. She says she didn’t see everything that happened. She says it all started when the father brought the baby back from a sand bar to the main beach. From there the witness says she saw the baby was completely dry, lifeless and limp. She knew something was wrong so she called 911 and told the father to lay the child on one of the picnic tables.

From there, the 911 operator walked them through CPR. The witness says it took an ambulance about eight minutes to arrive. The baby, still unresponsive when she was taken off. She went on to say both of the parents were in absolute shock at this terrible accident. She also says the baby girl had no signs she had been in the water at all, so a drowning she says couldn’t have been possible.

