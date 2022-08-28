MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is at a store at Spring Hill Avenue and St. Stephens Road where there is a heavy police presence.
Many Mobile Police officers are on the scene and crime scene tape is up. Mobile police officials have confirmed that there was a shooting at the 1300 block of Springhill Ave and one person is dead.
As more information becomes available, we will update this article.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.