MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot someone after a conversation with them Friday afternoon at Dauphin Gate Apartments, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police responded to a reported shooting around 5 p.m. Friday at 3250 Dauphin St.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

On the scene, they found a victim who had been shot after a conversation with an unknown male, according to an MPD news release.

The unknown male then fled the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.