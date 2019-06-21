UPDATE: Mobile Police identify suspect in stolen ambulance chase

UPDATE (7:35 p.m.) — Mobile Police have identified the man who stole a Mobile Fire-Rescue ambulance as Leemichale Lyman, 26.

Lyman has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 1st, Theft of property 1st, Attempt to Elude Police and Reckless Endangerment.

Leemichale Lyman, 26

UPDATE: 6/21/19 11:15AM- The following is a release from the Mobile Police Department;

“On Friday, June 21, 2019, in the early morning hours, police responded to the Subway located at 1411 Springhill Avenue in reference to the report of an attempted burglary. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject on the side of the location with minor cuts and scratches to his arms. Officers also discovered cracked windows and broken glass at the location. It was discovered the subject was unable to make entry.

The subject was later transported to police precinct to be interviewed. At some point during the interview the suspect became ill and medical attention was requested.

During the investigation, investigators determined the subject had only committed a misdemeanor and he was transported by private ambulance services to the hospital. Once at the hospital the subject managed to get out of the ambulance and was able to take possession of a Mobile Fire and Rescue vehicle. The subject then fled in the vehicle and officers later spotted the vehicle and pursuit it. Prior to the vehicle being stopped, at lease one shot was fired by police. There were no reported injuries as a result of the shot fired.

Officers were able to get the vehicle stopped in the area of Emogene Street and William Street where the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was then transported to the hospital and will be guarded until he is arrested and transported to jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Addional and updated information will be released once it becomes available.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: There was no patient in an ambulance when it was stolen earlier this morning.

Police say the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in the ambulance and take it for a joy ride.

It caused a wreck at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. Three patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

A home surveillance camera captured video of the ambulance with its sirens on.

Police were able to stop the ambulance at Emogene and Williams streets.

A shot was accidentally fired by Mobile police during the chase.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Below is video from the scene of the accident at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street.

Previous story

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) Police have stopped the stolen ambulance at Emogene and Williams streets.

Police are still on the scene.

Original story

Police are in pursuit of a stolen ambulance with a patient inside.

The vehicle is traveling through neighborhoods in midtown.

The vehicle rammed a police car on Emogene Street.

Shots have been fired.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more updates as they become available.