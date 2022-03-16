MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who died in a car crash while fleeing from officers Tuesday evening.

Jamarcus Rogers, 23, was one of a group of men “engaged in illegal activities” around Springhill Ave. and Ann St. Tuesday, March 15 when police arrived at 6:37 p.m., according to a police news release. Rogers got into a car and fled the scene.

Police said they turned on lights and sirens, but Rogers did not stop. Rogers’ vehicle then crossed over Stanton Road., where Rogers appeared to lose control of the vehicle.

As Rogers lost control, his vehicle hit a police vehicle. Rogers’ vehicle then left the road and hit a tree. Rogers was taken to a hospital where he later died of injuries sustained in the wreck.