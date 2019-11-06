Police find several years worth of stolen property during burglary arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department First Precinct General Investigators arrested 37-year-old Archie Moore Tuesday. Police say Moore was arrested in reference to a burglary 3rd degree and a domestic violence 3rd-degree complaint.

During the arrest, investigators found a large amount of property believed to have been stolen in other burglaries. Police say these burglaries are believed to have occurred in and around the Dauphin Island Parkway Community south of I-10 over the past few years.

First Precinct investigators are asking if you were the victim of burglary within the past three years in and around the Dauphin Island Parkway Community, call (251)208-2580. By calling, you will be able to make arrangements to come and identify property that may be yours.

You can call or come by the First Precinct Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.