Police find drug paraphernalia in man’s vehicle after crash in attempt to elude

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man crashed his vehicle in an attempt to escape a traffic stop and was arrested upon officers finding drug paraphernalia in his vehicle Friday morning.

The traffic stop was initiated at 4:17 a.m. on Government Street and Lawrence Street for a traffic violation say police. However, 29-year-old Michael Bolt refused to pull over for officers and led them on a pursuit until he crashed his vehicle near St. Anthony Street.

According to MPD, Bold continued to flee from officers on foot but was caught. Officers say narcotics and paraphernalia were found inside of the vehicle

Bold faces the following charges: