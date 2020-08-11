UPDATE: Woman shot in leg Springdale hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (7:30 p.m. 8/11/20): Mobile Fire-Rescue says a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mobile police and emergency crews on are the scene at the Holiday Inn Express on Springdale Blvd. near Dauphin Street and I-65 Tuesday afternoon.

News 5 is working to get more details.

