Police: Crash on I-65 NB at Highway 45 kills 1, leaves another in critical condition

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash on I-65 northbound near Highway 45 has killed one person and left another in critical condition.

It happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Mobile Police say no other details are available.

