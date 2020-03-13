Police: Crash on I-65 NB at Highway 45 kills 1, leaves another in critical condition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash on I-65 northbound near Highway 45 has killed one person and left another in critical condition.
It happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Mobile Police say no other details are available.
Video credit: Darren Grosche
