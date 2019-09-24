Police chief assaulted, dozens of kids involved in Citronelle fights

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police are investigating a series of fights over the past few days involving dozens of kids. Police say the Citronelle Police Chief was assaulted trying to break up one of the fights where an 18-year-old was taken into custody. A former Citronelle High School student was also taken into custody Monday night after posting a rant and making a terroristic threat on social media following a fight at the school earlier that day.

According to Citronelle HS Principal Randy Campbell on Facebook, two groups of students got into a fight over an incident that happened at the McDonald’s over the weekend. Citronelle Police say about 50 kids were involved in the incident at McDonald’s, which carried over to the fight on campus Monday.

Principal Campbell said school administration handled the fight quickly and all students were released to their parents.

Principal Campbell says a former student posted a rant on social media about retaliating and was brought to his attention. Police say the teen posted a terroristic threat in that rant. Police arrested the former student for terroristic threats. Last year, the teen was arrested around this time for the same charge. The teen was on probation, but that has been revoked. The teen was taken to Strickland Youth Center.

Demarcus Scott

Police say a third fight happened Monday night at Freeman’s Funeral Home where about 60-70 kids were involved. The police chief responded and tried to break up the fight and was hit by one of the kids involved in the fight. That teen, 18-year-old Demarcus Scott, was arrested for assault on a police officer.

Principal Campbell wrote the following on Facebook in response to the incidents: