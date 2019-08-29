Police chase that started in Saraland ends in crash on I-65 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The accident on I-65 Northbound near mile marker 31 started as a police chase.

Saraland Police say an officer in an unmarked car spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that was passing people on the shoulder. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop sparking the chase. Police pursued the vehicle for about 15 miles.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle hit another car and left the roadway. Police say they do have a suspect in custody. There were only minor injuries reported in the crash.