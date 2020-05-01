UPDATE: Police terminate chase involving stolen vehicle on I-10 EB

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (3:26 p.m.) : Police say the chase has been terminated on I-10 EB in the Daphne jurisdiction.

Mobile police say officers were/are involved in a pursuit in reference to a stolen vehicle. It started eastbound I-10 at Virginia Street and Texas Street. It is not known if the suspect is in custody.

