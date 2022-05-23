MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were hospitalized after a BMW fled from a Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper on May 21 and crashed head on into another car, according to an ALEA news release. Two in the BMW had warrants.

Laura Melton, 34, was speeding in a BMW sedan when an ALEA trooper tried to stop her, according to a news release, but Melton would not pull over. As the Trooper chased the BMW, the sedan ran head on into a Nissan Altima driven by Alannah Jeffrey. Both were taken to the hospital, including Victor Melton, who was riding in the BMW.

Officers said the Meltons had active warrants out for their arrest in Mobile County and were taken into police custody after being let out of the hospital. ALEA Troopers have additional charges on the two. ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.