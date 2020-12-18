UPDATE: 2 in custody after chase begins on Causeway, ends near downtown Mobile

UPDATE (12:10 p.m.) — The chase began on the Causeway, according to Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber. He says officers observed what appeared to be an accident during the chase between the suspect’s vehicle and another car.

Chief Barber says two people have been taken into custody and that officers found an AR pistol in the car for which the suspects did not have a permit.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Breaking news near downtown Mobile where a police chase just ended a few minutes ago.

WKRG News 5 doesn’t have any official information yet but did hear police on the scanners reporting a pursuit for expired tags. The chase didn’t reach very high speeds and ended on Oakdale Ave.

An interesting thing to note at the scene, Spanish Fort Police as well as Mobile police were both in the area of the pursuit. WKRG News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman is on scene as well and working to get more information.

WKRG News 5 will keep you posted.

