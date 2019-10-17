Police: Chase ends in Trinity Gardens Community, 2 in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase ended on Warsaw Avenue in the Trinity Gardens Community Wednesday evening, according to Prichard Police. The Prichard Police say two people, a driver and passenger, are in custody after the car crashed into a yard on Warsaw.

Prichard Police say Mobile Police assisted in the chase that started in Prichard’s jurisdiction but ended in Mobile’s. The chase began after police were called for suspected drug activity.

Police say the driver had an active warrant out of Prichard.

This is a developing story.