Police chase ends in crash on Glennon Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man after a police chase Monday morning.
At about 8:55 a.m., police tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of the 900 block of Hercules Street. The vehicle refused to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The man crashed his vehicle on Glennon Avenue near Clay Street and was taken into custody. Quinton Perryman, 27, was arrested.
LATEST STORIES
- Mobile Rams tip off 2020 season, off to 3-0 start
- Man breaks into apartment with gun, detained by victim and witness
- Summerdale man killed in early morning car crash
- Bartow man kills girlfriend in ‘horrific’ domestic violence incident, police say
- JOIN US: WKRG News 5 teams up with The Salvation Army to be a Virtual Red Kettle Bell Ringer