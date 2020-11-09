Police chase ends in crash on Glennon Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man after a police chase Monday morning.

At about 8:55 a.m., police tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of the 900 block of Hercules Street. The vehicle refused to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. The man crashed his vehicle on Glennon Avenue near Clay Street and was taken into custody. Quinton Perryman, 27, was arrested. 

Quinton Perryman

