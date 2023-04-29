MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile teenager faces several charges after police say he crashed a vehicle into a building early Saturday morning at the end of a police chase. Mobile Police say it happened at about 2:30 Saturday morning. Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle at Racine Avenue and Overlook Road but the driver kept going.

After about a two-mile chase the driver crashed into a building near the intersection of Overlook and Howells Ferry Road. Marks from the collision were still visible Saturday morning. The vehicle tore through a fence, smashed an air conditioning unit, and cracked the rear wall of a business. No one was hurt.

Mobile Police say they arrested 18-year-old Leshaun Jones. He is charged with marijuana possession, attempting to elude, and illegally carrying a firearm.