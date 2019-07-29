Police chase ends at Three Notch Road in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase ended at Three Notch Road and Hillcrest Road in Mobile Monday afternoon. Mobile Police say they started to pursue a stolen vehicle on Knollwood and Highway 90.

Police say the three people inside the car have been taken into custody. When the car stopped, police say the driver fled from the vehicle and ran, but was captured by police. The passengers inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, surrendered to police.

Mobile Police say no one was injured during the chase.

