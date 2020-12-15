Police arrest Georgia man in connection to Satsuma murder case

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder case that happened on Bayou Avenue East on December 6.
The following is a release from the Satsuma Police Department:
“Satsuma Police make arrest in Brent Allen shooting case.
Investigators with the Satsuma Police Department traveled to Georgia to interview multiple persons of interest related to the shooting of Brent Allen. As a result of these interviews, Wayne Alex Beasley, age 51 of Cordele, GA has been charged with the murder of Mr. Allen. Beasley is currently being held in the Crisp County Georgia Detention center awaiting extradition proceedings.
The Satsuma Police Department would like to express our appreciation to the following people and agencies for their assistance in this case:
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Sam Cochran, Captain Paul Burch, Sgt. Mark Bailey
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff H. W. “Billy” Hancock, Lieutenant Theresa Miller, Sgt. Cole Eason
Dooly County Georgia Sheriff’s Office: Sheriff Craig Peavy, Investigator Jones
Georgia Bureau of Investigations: Agent Rhonda Daniel
Mobile Police Department / Gulf Coast Technology Center: Chief Lawrence Battiste, Major Kevin Leavy, Major Randy Jackson, Lt. Matt James
Florida Bureau of Insurance Fraud: Lt. Sandra Fitzsimmons, Ret. Detective Brian Smith
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich
We would also like to thank Mayor Mark Barlow, the Satsuma City Council, and the citizens of Satsuma for their continued support.”
