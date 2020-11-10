Police activity in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is in Prichard where there is police activity seen in the area of First and Roosevelt.
There are no details being provided at this time.
When more information is provided, WKRG News 5 will be sure to update you all.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi’s Asya Branch makes history with Miss USA win
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- LIVE: President-elect Biden to speak on Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
- 20,000 Christmas trees damaged this hurricane season, but Fish River Trees ready for opening day
- 16-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old in Alabama