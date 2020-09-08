Police activity at Satsuma Steele Creek Boat launch

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NEW BREAKING NEWS_1525104260496.jpg.jpg

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 rolled up to an active police scene near the Satsuma Steele Creek Boat launch Tuesday morning.

WKRG is working to get more information. Check back for details.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News