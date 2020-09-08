Police activity at Satsuma Steele Creek Boat launch

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- Buffet dining is back in Alabama but not everyone is comfortable with it. Recent changes to the state’s safer at home order allows restaurants to serve food buffet-style with new restrictions. As Chad Petri reports, it won’t work for everyone.

One of the biggest changes you’ll see at this restaurant is the name change. They’re now the Barnyard Cafeteria because the word buffet has too much baggage.