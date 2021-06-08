UPDATE: Mobile Police say missing 9-year-old boy has been found

Mobile County

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. 6/8) — Mobile Police say Thomas Stokes has been found safe.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking the public for help finding 9-year-old Thomas Stokes.

Police say he was last seen running away from the Edgewood Villa Apartments on Neshota Drive Tuesday, June 8 at 12:40 p.m.

Stokes is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 88 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information or has contact with the child, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211. 

