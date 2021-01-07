Po’boy restaurant to replace Boo Radley’s in downtown Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boo Radley’s is being transformed into a downtown po’boy restaurant.

Downtown Mobile Alliance posted an image previewing the new restaurant as it is under construction.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories