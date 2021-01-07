Po’boy restaurant to replace Boo Radley’s in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boo Radley’s is being transformed into a downtown po’boy restaurant.
Downtown Mobile Alliance posted an image previewing the new restaurant as it is under construction.
