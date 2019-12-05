Players and faculty at the University of Mobile remember Coach Mike Jacobs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A community is mourning after the untimely death of the University of Mobile Athletic Director and Baseball Coach, Mike Jacobs.

On Tuesday, Jacobs had a heart attack. Collapsing on the baseball field on campus, that bears his name.

Players and faculty tell News 5’s Amber Grigley that Jacobs was more than a coach, he was a role model, who will be deeply missed.

A somber day. “It’s unreal almost. We were playing and conditioning about 15 minutes before. It was just a normal ‘See you tomorrow Coach’ and the next thing you know you get a message and oh that’s not real. And then you’re thinking, ‘Okay, we’ll just go see him tomorrow.’ Next thing you know he’s gone,” said Bailey Bannon, Senior, Pitcher, and Outfielder at the University of Mobile.

“It was shocking and it really hasn’t hit me yet,” said Hunter Avery, Senior, Pitcher at the University of Mobile.

A day after his death, his players and co-workers are trying to come to grips with the sudden tragedy.

“He loved the game of baseball, but more importantly he loved people. He gave his life to serve these guys. He wanted them to be men. Not just good men, but men of God,” said Rusty Roberts, Asst. Professor of Accounting and Chaplain for Baseball Team at the University of Mobile

Both Avery and Bannon say Coach Jacobs was more than a coach to them, he was family. A man they needed during this phase of their lives.

“He’s been like an uncle, a second father figure to me and he’s a stern man, but he was a loving man. It’s just hard,” said Bannon.

Jacobs ties to the university date back to 1990, that’s when he started the baseball program. In fact, the baseball field bears his name. Just this year in July, he was named the athletic director.

“You can find baseball coaches. It’s very hard to find a man of character like Coach Jacobs. I knew this guy from 1984,” said Lonnie Burnett, President, University of Mobile.

Jacobs’ heart was big and shared love like no other to all. Although he’s gone, those who knew him said his legacy will continue to lead the way.

“We mourn with hope because we know where he’s at. His race has finished. It may not have been in the timeline he wanted, but his race is finished,” said Roberts.

Funeral arrangements for Jacobs have not been set.

