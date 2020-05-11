Plasma donation could help COVID-19 patients recover

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have recently recovered from COVID-19, it’s possible that the antibodies in your body can be used to help treat up to 3 other patients with just one donation of plasma.

Springhill Medical says this could directly help someone recover from COVID-19. The process is called Convalescent Plasma, and they say it is helping save lives. You may qualify if you are full recovered and have not have symptoms for at least 28 days or you are fully recovered, have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and have had a negative test result from a lab. The plasma donation process is similar to donating blood and takes about an hour. Plasma can be donated as often as twice a week.

Some people with underlying medical conditions and advanced age is not eligible to donate. To see if you qualify you can contact LifeSouth Community Blood Center. These are the center collecting the plasma donations To see if you qualify, contact LifeSouth Community Blood Centers. They are collecting the plasma donations to treat critically ill patients with coronavirus at Springhill Medical Center, Mobile Infirmary, and Providence Hospital. These hospitals are involved in the COVID-19 expanded access program.

Details about this program can be found here.

Eligible donors should register online. LifeSouth will then contact donors directly. Questions about plasma donations can be directed to LifeSouth at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or by calling them at (888) 795-2707.

