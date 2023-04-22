MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Trying to plan a date with your loved one but not sure what to do? Mobile has many things to offer for couples.

WKRG News 5 has compiled a list of ideas for your next date night in the Port City.

1. Grab freshly brewed coffee

While Mobile has Starbucks on just about every corner, nothing compares to some of the mom and pops coffee shops in the city. Carpe Diem, Serda’s Coffee Company, Satori Coffee House and Knucklebones Elixir Co are just a few of the coffee shops in the area.

2. Wine & dine with a view at Dauphin’s

Dauphin’s is known to locals for its beautiful view of downtown Mobile. The fine-dining restaurant is perfect to celebrate anniversaries, engagements and any other celebration you may have.

3. Let ice cream melt in your mouth at Old Dutch

Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe has been a long-time favorite in the Mobile community. With over 20 flavors to choose from, you’re bound to find your new favorite dessert.

4. Catch a show at the Saenger Theatre

From music to comedy, there’s nothing the Saenger doesn’t offer. Upcoming events at the Saenger include a Gladys Knight concert, a Blacket Jacket Symphony performance and a Champions of Magic show.

5. Dinner and a show at Nexus Cinema Dining

While Nexus Cinema Dining is a movie theater, it’s not a normal one. Pick a movie out of the ones offered and sit down for a full restaurant-style meal. Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website.

6. Explore the USS Alabama

Mobile is known for its unique history and the USS Alabama is a part of that. The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is not only home to the battleship, but also has many other military tools including aircrafts and tanks.

7. Beinville Bites Food Tour

Want to get to know Mobile better while eating some of the best food in the city? Bienville Bites Food Tours offers guided walking tours while stopping for dishes at many of Mobile’s most popular restaurants.

8. Hit a sports game at a local college

With five colleges in the area, it’s easy to find a college sports game. The University of South Alabama has football games during the fall at Whitney-Hancock Stadium, baseball games at Stanky Field and basketball games at the Mitchell Center.

9. Drive a golf ball at some beautiful courses

Mobile is home to some of the most beautiful golf courses. Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Spring Hill Golf Course, Meadowlake Golf Course and Azalea City Golf Course are all open to the public.

10. See beautiful works of art at the Museum of Art

The Mobile Museum of Art is home to so many beautiful creations. Anyone who loves art is bound to love the museum.