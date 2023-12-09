MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they responded to a plane crash Friday in Mobile County near Mount Vernon. According to a news release, troopers with ALEA’s Marine Division responded to a plane crash Friday morning at 11 in the Mobile River east of Mt. Vernon.

A Cessna 150 crashed at that location. ALEA officials said they were there to secure the scene. They said the crash investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration. North Baldwin County Search and Rescue and Mount Vernon Police Officers also responded to the scene Friday.

The news release does not say where the plane was coming from and how many people were on board. It also doesn’t say if anyone was hurt. We’ll continue to update this story as we get more information.