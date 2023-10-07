MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness and events to raise awareness for the deadly disease are happening all over the Gulf Coast.

One event that helps raise awareness and funds in Mobile is the annual “Pink is the New Green Soiree.”

The annual event is hosted by Norville Harrison, whose wife died from breast cancer in 2013. Harrison told WKRG that the event started out small and has grown over the years.

The event will be held at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

A Facebook page for the event has been made where t-shirts for the event are being sold.