MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Vietnam-era pilot living in Fairhope revisits one of the planes he once flew that’s now on display in Mobile. This year’s visit falls on a special anniversary. Jim Wegman says he makes a trip to see the Calamity Jane at Battleship Park at least once a year.

“It’s impressive, not just today but every day I drive by this plane I have to take a look at her of course,” said Jim Wegman. Monday is even more special. January 31st, 2022 marks fifty years since he last flew this plane.

“The most exciting part is when you go back into the defended territory, that’s when you might get shot at,” said Wegman. For many, this plane was meant to be a weapon of war, but for some, it’s one of the reasons he was able to come home.

“We went through several museums and saw all of the B-52’s that were in pieces in a big stacked pile in Hanoi and to know the planes he flew got back safely is pretty important,” said Wegman. This is a tradition for Wegman to not just visit this plane but also to find other surviving planes he flew in other parts of the country.