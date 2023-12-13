MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Pillans Middle School teacher has been placed on leave after she allegedly harassed a student last week.

According to the Mobile Police Department, a physical altercation occurred between the teacher and a sixth-grade student on Dec. 4.

Mobile police officers responded to the school after the altercation occurred.

The student’s parent filed misdemeanor harassment charges against the teacher, which she will face if and when she is booked into jail.

The school has not released the teacher’s identity, and they have not been jailed.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

