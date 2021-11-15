Pieces coming together for Africatown museum

Pictured are some of the modular units that started getting assembled on November 15, 2021 (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Modular units that will house the exhibits for the Africatown Heritage House Museum officially started getting assembled on Monday.

The Africatown Heritage House Museum will tell stories of the nation’s last known slave ship, the Clotilda, which was discovered in the Mobile River back in 2019.

The museum will tell the stories of the 110 people on the ship, their descendants and the community of Africatown that was established during that time.

The arrival of the modular units is a big step towards fueling tourism in that community since the ship was discovered.

“I’m trying not to cry, trying my best not to cry because this belongs to the community. For this to happen as the result of 110 captives stuffed into a cargo hole, it’s a great day,” said Darron Patterson, the President of the Clotilda Descendants Association.

Contractors estimate it’ll take two months to put the modular units together before the exhibits can be installed.

Officials say putting the museum in the heart of Africatown was the best place for the history to be held.

“This is a story that deserves to be here, and we’ve been so fortunate to be able to work with the community every step of the way to make sure this looks like they want it to look,” says Meg Fowler, the Director of the History Museum of Mobile.

The museum will be about 5,000 square feet and cost about $1.3 million dollars.

It will be operated by the History Museum of Mobile.

“Our hope is that people accept this as a part of Mobile’s history. And that people come to this museum to see the Africatown story,” says Darron Patterson, the President of the Clotilda Descendants Association.

The museum plans to open in April or May 2022.