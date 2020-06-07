PICTURES: Flooding on Rabbit Creek

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WKRG) — Canada Geese could be seen eating in Rose Mary Mack’s yard on Saturday.

She snapped a picture ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

A day later, her boat dock and part of her yard are underwater.

Over the years, tropical systems have forced her family to head for higher ground along Rabbit Creek. “While it’s nowhere near to the water levels and flooding we had with Katrina, we can’t help but feel nervous when it starts creeping up.”

