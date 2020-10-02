WATCH LIVE: Large bull on the loose in South Mobile County

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bull is on the loose in South Mobile County just south of Bellingrath Gardens on Bellingrath Road.

The large red bull has been seeN roaming on the road on Bellingrath and roaming around homes in the area. WKRG News 5’s Meaghan Mackey tracked the animal down getting video and pictures. She’s LIVE on the WKRG Facebook Page:

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories