WATCH LIVE: Large bull on the loose in South Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bull is on the loose in South Mobile County just south of Bellingrath Gardens on Bellingrath Road.
The large red bull has been seeN roaming on the road on Bellingrath and roaming around homes in the area. WKRG News 5’s Meaghan Mackey tracked the animal down getting video and pictures. She’s LIVE on the WKRG Facebook Page:
