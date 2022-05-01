MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that three people were sent to the hospital after being cut with a pocketknife.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers arrived at a house on Espejo Street after receiving a call about three women possibly being stabbed. A young female told officers that she was involved in a physical fight with another young female.

After the fight, the young female opponent’s mom Melvina Gamble, 49, went to the female victim’s house and started another fight. During the fight, Gamble pulled out a pocketknife and cut three victims before fleeing the scene. Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.