Photos of animated Saraland Homecoming Queen make the internet smile

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Want something to brighten your Tuesday? Meet Alexandria Shaw, Saraland High School’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. She was crowned Friday night at the Saraland football game. With her father, Nolan, by her side, she was shocked and thrilled when they called her name. Photos of the two of them have gone viral. WKRG posted photos of her big moment, and the internet is loving them! Photographer, Todd Stacey, perfectly captured her joy!

























On Facebook, Alexandria wrote, “It’s such an honor that my student body chose me to be Homecoming Queen! I can not wait to represent my school and my wonderful school system. Thank you for this! I am still on Cloud 9. God has definitely blessed me this year!”

WKRG’s Facebook fans wrote comments like, “Proud dad and daughter moment.” Also, “This story in pictures is wonderful! She is surprised and so joyful! She made my day.”

Alexandria and Nolan, you made our day at WKRG! Thank you for just being you!

Thanks to Photographer Todd Stacey for the fantastic photos! Great job, Todd!