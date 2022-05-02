MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue said a house on Yorkhaven Drive was “engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke” by the time they arrived on the scene at 6:11 Monday morning, according to a Facebook post. No one was injured in the dramatic blaze.

MFR said the single-story home “sustained significant flame and smoke damage.” The people who were in the house were medically evaluated at the scene, and MFR said no one was injured.

MFR said they are investigating the cause of the fire. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.