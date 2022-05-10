MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is currently working on making a new set. On Monday, May 9 the old set that you have known for a long time has been dismantled.

Although the set is going away it will be reused. The University of South Alabama will revitalize the old WKRG News 5 set for future use in their Journalism and Meteorologist programs. WKRG’s News Director Gene Kirkconnell had this to say about the revitalizing of the old set:

” WKRG has a strong relationship with the Univeristy of South Alabama. We supported their journalism program and meteorologist program. Their request to use our old set is a great way to provide a tool to student and faculty and we’re excited to see our old set live on in a useful way.” Gene Kirkconnell, WKRG News Director

Here are a few photos from the dismantling process.

The blue rectangle is where the telethon booth used to be and across from there the green screen for weather

The dismantled pieces of the old set

The anchor desk has been removed

The former location of the anchor desk

“This generous donation from WKRG will be a significant upgrade from our existing television set and will help greatly with student recruitment and retention while giving our students the ability to improve the quality of their own television content. We are very appreciative of our relationship with the WKRG family. Dr. Steve Rockwell, University of South Alabama JAGTV Director

Looking at the large almost empty set you will notice how large the room is and how much there is to work with. Looking at where old set pieces makes you realize how big this room really is. For example, the area where the telethon booth once was, in the photos the blue rectangle in the back right corner, seemed a lot larger when the telephones were there. The green wall where traffic and weather once reported from too seemed larger when the set was built but now seems much smaller with the open room.

The removal of the old set will pave way for the installation of the new set.