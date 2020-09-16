PHOTOS: Dauphin Island Sea Lab damaged after Hurricane Sally

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally left a path of significant damage at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab campus suspending operations for an unknown amount of time.

Executive Director Dr. John Valentine examined the damage Wednesday afternoon and found that research offices on the north side of campus in the Wiese/MSH Building received significant damage to the roof and the offices inside. The fencing around the boat and maintenance yard and the pool is down.

On the south side of campus, there is standing water beneath Horizon and Discovery classroom buildings. The Bertram vessel, donated to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab Foundation, has sunk.

The damage to all buildings has not been fully assessed. We will update as we learn more.















LATEST STORIES