CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chickasaw Police Department donated 40 bicycles to children in the city.
The bikes were purchased using donations from citizens and local businesses. The Chickasaw Department of Public Safety delivered a few bikes throughout the week, with the remainder distributed Saturday morning at the Chickasaw Fire Station.
LATEST STORIES
- PHOTOS: Chickasaw police donate bikes to 40 children
- Dr Fauci: ‘I vaccinated Santa Claus myself.’ Says Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nick is ready for Christmas
- Building clouds, widespread rain tonight
- OCSO: Crestview man sets his truck on fire to give deputies ‘something to do’
- Mississippi grieves the death of former Gov. William Winter