PHOTOS: Chickasaw police donate bikes to 40 children

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chickasaw Police Department donated 40 bicycles to children in the city.

The bikes were purchased using donations from citizens and local businesses. The Chickasaw Department of Public Safety delivered a few bikes throughout the week, with the remainder distributed Saturday morning at the Chickasaw Fire Station.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories