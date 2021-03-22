Philon gets chance to resurrect NFL career

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 13: Darius Philon #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Vigor star signs with Raiders after two years out of the NFL

(WKRG) — Darius Philon hasn’t played football in two seasons, but he is getting a chance to revive his NFL career. Philon signed a free agent contract Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 6-1, 290-pounder played four seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, but prior to the season was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an incident at a strip club. The Cardinals cut him and Philon has stayed unemployed.

Philon, however, has a history with Raiders Defense Coordinator Gus Bradley, During Philon’s final two seasons with the Chargers, Bradley was the team’s defensive coordinator.

Philon, 27, is the fifth defensive lineman the Raiders have signed this off-season. He has 9.5 career sacks.

Philon prepped at Vigor and played college football at Arkansas. He was the 192nd player taken (6th round) in the 2015 NFL Draft.