Pharmacy in Grand Bay gets COVID vaccination doses

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — The slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccine continues in Alabama and beyond. This week, a small pharmacy in Grand Bay started administering a small number of doses.

Last weekend we saw hundreds of cars and people waiting for hours for the COVID vaccine at the Alabama Cruise terminal and other spots. The scene was different at the Grand Bay Pharmacy.

“[We have] a better attachment to the community and that’s a better way to reach people in need,” said Pharmacist Ross Hatcher. Seniors showed up for some of the roughly 80 doses getting into arms Saturday. Harold and Mary Taulbee from Daphne said they tried to get doses in Baldwin County twice this week and couldn’t. Saturday this small pharmacy was their solution

“Tried to get a shot in Daphne but you have to get up there at like 2 or 3 in the morning to get an appointment and then come back for a shot we tried that a couple of times and we were unable to get an appointment,” said Harold Taulbee. The couple got an appointment in Grand Bay and traveled Saturday morning to get their first doses.

“I’m relieved, my husband has COPD and is very concerned about getting COVID and what the results could be,” said Mary Taulbee. Not only were seniors eager to get a shot they also thought it was easier here than at a large vaccine event. Pharmacist Ross Hatcher said they would still make appointments for people in eligible groups. Their number is 251-865-5555.