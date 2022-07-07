MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon after Mobile residents received a mailed notice that “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been detected in the drinking water at levels above the new advisories.”
WKRG News 5 viewers shared their letters from MAWSS and concerns with us Tuesday, July 5. A release on the MAWSS website followed.
At around 2:30 p.m. on July 7, officials with the MAWSS held a press conference for media only. WKRG News 5 will livestream that news conference here and on our Facebook page.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
