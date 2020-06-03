Petition to paint over Confederate flag at McGill-Toolen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A petition being shared online calls for the Archdiocese of Mobile to paint over a Confederate flag at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School.

The flag is painted on the ceiling of the school’s foyer.

The petition, hosted by Change.org, has received almost 6,000 signatures in two days and is directed to the Archdiocese. The organizer wrote a statement on the petition page.

It reads:

“At McGill-Toolen Catholic where we emphasize God’s love for everyone, we must not have a symbol of hate for ANYONE in the school, especially as one of the first things that someone might see when walking in. The confederate flag is a symbol of institutionalized hatred and systemic racism, which totally goes against our Catholic faith. It is important to make sure that our school not only preaches about love and inclusiveness, but also reflects these beliefs in our hallways. We must take every effort in our community to make sure that all of us live in an environment where we are all respected equally.”

