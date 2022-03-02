MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras has come and gone in Mobile, but there are lots of discussions online sparking about the safety of the carnival season in our city.

It wouldn’t be the sounds of Mobile Mardi Gras without screams from revelers hoping to catch something good. But after this carnival season, there are concerns over what and how hard those throws are hitting the crowds.

This is what led to Bryan Fuenmayor creating this petition asking for city leaders to ask for accountability from the mystic societies. “I want Mobile to be a city that is welcoming to visitors, we want them to come downtown, we want them to experience Mardi Gras…we don’t want to see them get hurt and never come back,” Fuenmayor said.

These all-coming posts circulating online outlining some of the injuries or crazy throws that were caught like full boxes, scissors and last week that full alcohol tumbler that injured a child during the MOT parade. “Getting hit on the head with Moonpie is much different than getting hit with a box of them and leave bleeding or hit unconscious.”

Large cardboard cases are prohibited. Technically, the smaller boxes are also prohibited, but they have been allowed if they are not thrown in a way that could cause injury.

Fuenmayor’s petition suggests the following: